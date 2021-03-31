7:00PM Wednesday: Much cooler weather on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong cold front is pushing through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi this evening. This will bring a shot a much cooler air as we head into the Easter weekend.

Right now temperatures are dropping into the 50s and 60s behind the front. Winds are also picking up out of the north and we have a Wind Advisory in effect for the area tonight and tomorrow morning.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wind-advisory-tomorrow-1.jpg

Look for winds in the 20s with gusts in the 30s at times.

We will also see much cooler temperatures tonight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-97.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-31.jpg

Look for lows in the low to mid 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south. Even colder temperatures will move in by Friday morning with some areas in the mid 30s.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 61° 51°

Thursday

62° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 46°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 57°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 71° 58°

Monday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 74° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
59°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
57°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
4%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
58°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
57°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News