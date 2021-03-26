7:00PM Friday: Warm weekend on the way

Weather
The cold front never really made it through the area so the dry air has remained out to the west. That trend will continue through the weekend until a secondary front can move through Sunday afternoon and night.

In the meantime it looks muggy over the next couple of days with dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect a warm day Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Fog will be possible the next couple of mornings due to all the humidity, although cloud cover will help to limit that a bit.

Otherwise look for that front to come through Sunday afternoon with a band of showers. Rain does not look to amount to a whole lot at the moment.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-29.jpg

We should be a bit cooler and drier behind the front on Monday.

