7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Waving goodbye to the rain! Gorgeous weather on the way. Here’s the sunny scoop:

After a string of stormy days, the weather couldn’t be nicer into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Low humidity, lots of sunshine, and high temperatures near average in the low 80s Thursday-Saturday.

Lows in the mid 50s on the Northshore, low-mid 60s on the Southshore.

Rain chances will remain slim on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Only a slim 20% chance for a spotty shower Sunday afternoon.

Higher rain chances on the way into the early to middle part of next week. Details on timing will be ironed out as we get closer to next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 82° 66°

Friday

80° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 65°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 70°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 85° 75°

Monday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 83° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 83° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

73°

10 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
4%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
4%
67°

67°

6 AM
Clear
4%
67°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
68°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

