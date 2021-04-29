7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Summer feelin’ Thursday! Scattered rain chances arrive Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Summer feelin’ Thursday! Scattered rain chances arrive Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

High temperatures will climb 5-8 degrees above average on Thursday. Average high is 81.

Many spots will see high temps between 83-88 across southeast Louisiana, with heat index values near 90!

Rain chance will remain slim with only a 10-20% chance for a spotty shower.

Tomorrow, a weak frontal boundary will approach the area. This front will likely uptick rain coverage. Forecast models vary on the rain coverage, but I’ve increased rain chance to 50% area wide.

Saturday looks mostly dry with additional rain likely on Sunday. Rain chance on Sunday at 60-70%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 88° 72°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 83° 70°

Saturday

81° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 81° 72°

Sunday

82° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 82° 75°

Monday

86° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 76°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 87° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
3%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
5%
80°

78°

9 PM
Clear
6%
78°

78°

10 PM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News