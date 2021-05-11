7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Stay aware! Flash flood threat again late today-Wednesday. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Stay aware! Flash flood threat again late today-Wednesday. Here’s the details:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Issued from 1PM Tuesday-1PM Wednesday. Do I sound like a broken record yet?

Another round of heavy rainfall likely Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday with 2-4″ of rainfall expected. Localized higher amounts possible. With soils saturated, watch for street flooding potential!

The first part of the day on Tuesday will see a few scattered localized heavy downpours.

By 12-2PM there could be some localized heavy storms popping up around the area. Increasing rain chances late evening across the area into the overnight.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 83° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 78° 67°

Thursday

74° / 64°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 74° 64°

Friday

78° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 66°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 80° 68°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 73°

Monday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
81°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
81°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
78°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

76°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
76°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

Interactive Radar

