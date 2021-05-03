7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain Monday. Another severe threat Tuesday-early Wednesday. Here’s the details:

On Monday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chance at near 40% coverage, with best rain opportunity on the Northshore.

High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday-Tuesday.

By late Tuesday-early Wednesday, rain chances will climb. Best ingredients for severe weather look to be north of I-12/I-10.

The Storm Prediction Center has far northern parts of the Northshore within an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds with an isolated tornado/large hail potential.

On the Southshore, there is a Margianl(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, lightning, localized 1-3″ of rain.

By mid-late Wednesday, a late season cold front will push into the region!

This front will help clear the warm, muggy, and stormy weather! A gorgeous late week and early weekend forecast!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 64% 88° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 78° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 68°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 83° 74°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

