7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Severe storms bring damage overnight. More scattered storms today. Drier days ahead! Here's the detials:

Weather

Potential Tornado touchdown overnight from Uptown, New Orleans to Algiers Point with a broken path of damage over 3 miles. Power lines & trees snapped.

Potential Tornado touchdown overnight from Uptown, New Orleans to Algiers Point with a broken path of damage over 3 miles. Power lines & trees snapped.

Numerous reports of trees down near Claiborne, Spruce, Pine Streets Uptown.

Shortly after 2AM, over 10,000 residents were without power from Uptown to the CBD to Algiers Point from a possible tornado touchdown.

Thankfully, the worst of the weather has moved on! Light showers around this morning with scattered hit/miss showers through the day.

Late this afternoon/evening, with daytime heating, we may see additional thunderstorm development. Greatest rain coverage on the Southshore. Not a washout, but a few scattered storms possible.

Tomorrow, cooler & drier air will settle in! Lovely weather into the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 76° 67°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 77° 65°

Friday

78° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 78° 66°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 82° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 81° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

73°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

73°

10 PM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

11 PM
Showers
39%
72°

71°

12 AM
Showers
37%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
68°

