7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered showers today! Monitoring severe risk Sunday. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered showers today! Monitoring severe risk Sunday. Here’s the details:

Friday morning will start off mostly dry area wide! Be aware of patchy dense fog through 8AM.

With daytime heating & a weak frontal boundary nearby, spotty-scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon/early evening.

Saturday will be mostly dry with high temps in the lower 80s!

Our next storm threat arrives Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & large hail report possible.

Somewhat of an active pattern looks to continue next week with rain chances remaining elevated Tuesday-Wednesday.