7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered showers today! Monitoring severe risk Sunday. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered showers today! Monitoring severe risk Sunday. Here’s the details:

Friday morning will start off mostly dry area wide! Be aware of patchy dense fog through 8AM.

With daytime heating & a weak frontal boundary nearby, spotty-scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon/early evening.

Saturday will be mostly dry with high temps in the lower 80s!

Our next storm threat arrives Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & large hail report possible.

Somewhat of an active pattern looks to continue next week with rain chances remaining elevated Tuesday-Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 81° 72°

Sunday

79° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 79° 75°

Monday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 73°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 79° 69°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
72°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
71°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News