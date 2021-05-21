7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain this morning! Drying out & warming up into the weekend.

FINALLY! After a week of soggy & stormy conditions, we get a break from the rain into the weekend!

Today, scattered showers & few thunderstorms through mid day. Flash Flood Watch remains until Noon.

Winds will remain elevated 20-35mph from the E to ESE, which will continue to lead to coastal flooding & tidal rise along the coast. Tides 2-4 feet above normally dry ground outside of levee protection.

In the tropics…

Interesting feature on satellite this afternoon. Worth monitoring a broad area of mid-level low pressure in the southwest Gulf Of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center now giving a 20% chance of development. While development odds appear unlikely, model guidance flirting with idea of weak development(Depression?) as it moves towards SE/S-Central Texas by late Friday-Saturday.

Regardless of any minor developments, worth keeping an eye on from SW Louisiana to Texas for enhanced rainfall threat.As high pressure builds in Friday afternoon, this should shunt the greatest rainfall AWAY from NOLA Metro by late Friday and into the weekend. Much of Louisiana will dry out into the weekend!