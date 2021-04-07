7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for strong to severe storms tonight-early Thursday. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for strong to severe storms tonight-early Thursday. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

⚠Heads Up!⚠ Stormy weather pattern looks to be on the way mid week into the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms appear likely with accompanying severe risks.

It does NOT look like a complete washout of a weekend! In fact, much of Saturday and Sunday don’t look shabby!

Round 1: Arrives Wednesday night-Thursday morning with Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Main risk of gusty winds, small hail, isolated tornado.

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day. The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

3-5″ of rainfall appears likely between Wednesday-Saturday.Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 80° 68°

Thursday

80° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 71% 80° 71°

Friday

82° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 82° 72°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 78° 66°

Sunday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 64°

Monday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 79° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 67°

