7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Perfection for mid May! Low humidity & sunshine. Storms return next week. Here’s the details:

Skies will be clear across southeast Louisiana on this Friday! Very pleasant conditions with low humidity & a light northeast breeze!

Lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day. Rain chances look to increase by Monday and into next week.

We will have to monitor the potential for localized heavier rainfall.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 65°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 81° 67°

Sunday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 85° 73°

Monday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 84° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 84° 75°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 81° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
2%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
3%
69°

69°

12 AM
Clear
4%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
4%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

67°

3 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
4%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
68°

Interactive Radar

