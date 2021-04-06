7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Milder, more muggy. Spotty shower Tuesday. Stormier pattern mid week into the weekend. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Happy Tuesday! Patchy fog likely this morning along with milder, slightly muggier conditions.

Isolated shower Tuesday. Stormier pattern mid week into the weekend. Here’s the details:

A series of upper level disturbances will bring a more unsettled weather pattern mid week into the weekend. We will have to monitor the potential for localized heavy rainfall & several days of severe weather risks.

The first system looks to arrive late Wednesday-Wednesday night-into Thursday morning. There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Forecast guidance indicates highest rain chances after midnight into early Thursday morning. Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon.

The second series of storm systems looks to arrive Friday-Saturday. Timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but several rounds of storms appear possible.

It doesn’t look like a complete washout of a weekend, but scattered storms look likely Friday with higher rain chances Friday night-Saturday morning.

In addition, there will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

3-5″ of rainfall appears likely between Wednesday-Saturday.

Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.