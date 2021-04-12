7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely Monday. Heavy rain & severe risk Tuesday-Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely Monday. Heavy rain & severe risk Tuesday-Wednesday. Here’s the details:

Heads up! Mother Nature is taking the phrase April Showers bring May Flowers way too seriously this year.

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain potentially continuing into Thursday.

Stalled frontal boundary will provide sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting Tuesday morning-mid day.

Localized heavy rainfall of 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday.

Main severe risks of gusty winds & large hail, with low end tornado risk.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 83° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 80° 69°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 74° 62°

Thursday

71° / 59°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 70% 71° 59°

Friday

69° / 61°
Showers
Showers 36% 69° 61°

Saturday

72° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 43% 72° 61°

Sunday

69° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 69° 58°

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
5%
69°

69°

11 PM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
7%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
67°

