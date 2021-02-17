7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Icing on roadways. Avoid travel if possible. Severe risk late Wednesday-Wednesday night.

7:00AM FORECAST — Freezing start to Ash Wednesday. Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. Here’s the details:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — Issued for the Metro New Orleans until noon. Reports of minor icing of elevated roadways. Sleet and freezing drizzle possible with accumulations near 0.01-.1 possible. Temps will warm above freezing by mid morning, which will end any wintry precip.

Major travel issues this morning,. I-10 EAST closed at Elysian due to vehicle fire. Traffic diverted to Poydras. Crescent City Connection major delays due to several accidents.

The winter that keeps on giving…another Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, this storm will bring freezing rain & sleet to places just impacted by Monday’s winter storm.

Meanwhile in southeast Louisiana within the “warm sector” of this approaching winter storm, we’re monitoring a severe weather threat late today into early tonight.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds 45-60mph, large hail, & few isolated tornadoes. Timeframe for greatest severe risk looks to be between 5PM-9PM from west to east.


The key lacking ingredient for severe weather will be instability(heat & humidity) as temperatures will only rebound into the upper 50s/near 60 near New Orleans.

Behind the severe risk, much colder air will return. Another moderate to hard freeze expected north of the lake Thursday & Friday nights.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 57° 42°

Thursday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 33°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

52° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 52° 44°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 65° 54°

Monday

61° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 61° 46°

Tuesday

63° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

8 AM
Light Rain
63%
33°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
35°

40°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
47°

50°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

54°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
54°

55°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
55°

56°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
56°

56°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
56°

55°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
55°

54°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
54°

51°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
51°

47°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
47°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
47°

47°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
47°

47°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
47°

47°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
47°

46°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
46°

45°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
45°

45°

5 AM
Showers
37%
45°

45°

6 AM
Showers
37%
45°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

