7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heaviest rain moving out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Heaviest rain moving out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornado, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 83° 71°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 77° 65°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 79° 64°

Monday

78° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 78° 67°

Tuesday

75° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 75° 68°

Wednesday

74° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 74° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
64°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
66°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
80°

79°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
22%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

