7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Gorgeous Monday! Rain chances on the return this week. Here’s the scoop:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — What a wonderful Easter holiday weekend it was across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

The trend continues into your Monday with a lovely start to the week! Increased rain chances mid week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chances at 20-30%.

Better opportunity for rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning with rain chances going from 30%-60% by early Thursday.

Isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered rain chances remain in play late week into early this upcoming weekend, but the coverage & timing of the rain remains in question. Check back in on the foreast as we get closer.