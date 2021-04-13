7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch issued. Heavy rain & severe weather risk. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch issued. Heavy rain & severe weather risk. Here’s the details:

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain continuing into Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until noon Thursday for all of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

Stalled frontal boundary will provide sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting Tuesday mid day.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south Louisiana to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

Primary risk of large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. Isolated tornado potential, but low-end risk.

Localized heavy rainfall of 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday. Some hot spots of higher amounts will be possible if/where thunderstorms train.

Rain chances still look to remain in the forecast into Friday-Saturday, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous. Late Saturday-Sunday looks like the best days of the week!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 100% 77° 68°

Wednesday

74° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 74° 68°

Thursday

71° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 71° 62°

Friday

72° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 72° 67°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 61°

Sunday

70° / 59°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 70° 59°

Monday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
78°

76°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
76°

76°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
76°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
75°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
76°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
73°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
69°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
69°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
70°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

