7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended. Intermittent rounds of heavy rain Friday-Saturday. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until Noon Saturday. Intermittent rounds of heavy rain Friday-Saturday. Here’s the details:

Sounding like a broken record, but the tune keeps playing. Another round of storms likely today across south Louisiana.

With soils extremely saturated, any additional heavy rain in a short period of time will lead to street flooding and additional river flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined much of southeast Louisiana within a Moderate Risk(Level 3 out of 4) for excessive rainfall & flash flood potential. An additional 1-3″ of rain likely with localized higher amounts possible,

The first round of storms looks to arrive near daybreak across the region, with intermittent periods of scattered heavy downpours into Friday night.

Saturday, spotty light showers through the day.

Into Saturday evening, localized heavy downpours possible into late Saturday evening.

The fantastic news? By Sunday mid-morning, DRY air starts to move in and sunshine looks to return!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 66°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 100% 70° 66°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 71° 61°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 72° 60°

Monday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 57°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 71° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
59°

61°

10 AM
Showers
60%
61°

64°

11 AM
Showers
51%
64°

68°

12 PM
Rain
82%
68°

68°

1 PM
Rain
86%
68°

69°

2 PM
Showers
56%
69°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
69°

68°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

67°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

67°

9 PM
Showers
56%
67°

68°

10 PM
Showers
56%
68°

69°

11 PM
Light Rain
67%
69°

69°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

70°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

70°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
70°

70°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
70°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
69°

