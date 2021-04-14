7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch continues. Round #2 of strong storms expected today. Here’s the details:

After a rough, stormy Tuesday, another round of strong storms is on the way for Wednesday with the active weather pattern continuing until early Saturday.

Soils are saturated after 2-5+” of rain on Tuesday, and it won’t take much to prompt additional flash flood issues. Flash Flood Watch continues for southeast Louisiana until noon on Thursday, and this watch may get extended.

Much of southeast Louisiana is within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms, but we may see that threat level increase to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5). Primary risk from storms will be damaging wind & hail risk.

Look for rain and storms to move back in by late morning-early afternoon.

1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

A third wave of strong storms looks to move through earlier on Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but will be capable of producing more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 74° 68°

Thursday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 74° 64°

Friday

69° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 69° 67°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 73° 59°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 69° 58°

Monday

71° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 71° 60°

Tuesday

73° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 73° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
69°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
69°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
72°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
69°

Interactive Radar

