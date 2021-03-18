7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cool weather fans, get excited! Chilly overnights the next few days. Here’s the details:

The rough weather from Wednesday has ended across southeast Louisiana & Mississippi has ended.

Storm reports over the last 24 hours. 23 tornado reports across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Arkansas. Over 50 damaging wind reports, including damage reported in Washington Parish near Franklinton. Thank you for being weather aware yesterday!

Today, the severe weather risk moves on into Georgia & the Carolinas, where a Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) has been placed for coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Cold weather fans, get excited! Chilly temperatures return tonight! A lovely few days ahead with lots of sunshine & below average temperatures.

Next opportunity for active weather looks to arrive next week by Tuesday-Thursday.