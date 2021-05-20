7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Coastal Flood Warnings issued. Flash Flood Watch extended until 7PM. Here’s the details:

A Wind Advisory & a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect until this evening.

In addition, with continued onshore flow, Coastal Flood Advisories & Warnings remain in effect until early Saturday. Tides 1-2 feet above normal in the advisory area, 2-4 feet in warning zones.

Additional 1-2″ of rain expected with localized higher amounts, particularly across the Bayou/River Parishes.

Notice the latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center. Areas further west within a Level 2/3 out of 4, while only a Level 1 for the Northshore & Metro NOLA.

Finally, we see improving weather conditions into the weekend! As high pressure builds in, rain chances will decrease. With less rain, high temperatures will be warming up! Highs in the mid-upper 80s with a few spots nearing 90 into next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 79° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 69°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 70°

Monday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 86° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 73°

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
75°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

11 PM
Few Showers
34%
75°

76°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

