7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds increasing! Severe weather potential late Friday-early Saturday. Here’s the breakdown:

⚠UPDATE⚠ — For my Acadiana/south-central Louisiana folks, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk to an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) risk Friday-early Saturday. Main risk of damaging winds & few large hail reports. Isolated tornado potential.

For southeast Louisiana, a Slight(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Saturday mid day. The greatest severe risk looks to be north/west of the lake.

Main risk of gusty winds, isolated large hail report.

Timing: A few strong storms possible late Friday evening after sunset along the warm front, with mpre scattered storms possible Saturday morning-mid day.

The good news? Spotty downpour possible through Saturday mid-day into early afternoon. Overall, not a washout! Drier air will spill in late Saturday-Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 70°
PM Showers
PM Showers 42% 75° 70°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 84° 64°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 64°

Monday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 70°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 64°

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

72°

6 PM
Showers
42%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

