7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST- Another round of storms this morning. Localized flash flooding possible. Here’s the details:

7:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Another round of storms this morning. Localized flash flooding possible. Here’s the details:

Heavy rainfall of 2-5″ overnight across the Northshore & south Mississippi with a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harrison/Hancock County, Mississippi until 6:15AM. Do not drive through flooded roads!

Sounding like a broken record. Another round of thunderstorms on the way Thursday morning. Risk for additional heavy rain.

Few strong to severe storms possible with main risks of gusty winds & small hail. With soils saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

The good news? It looks like we will see a break from the rain this afternoon!

Unfortunately, another round of storms likely on Friday with localized heavy rain & a low end severe risk possible yet again.

Saturday, intermittent showers look likely, but the rain coverage & intensity looks lighter! We look to finally get a chance to dry out some by Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 100% 73° 66°

Friday

70° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 70° 68°

Saturday

72° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 72° 60°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 59°

Monday

71° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 71° 61°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 75° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 77° 61°

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
64°

64°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
64°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
64°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
70°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
70°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

