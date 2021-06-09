7 PM Wednesday: Warm and muggy conditions to continue overnight

Showers and storms around the area today will be tapering off this evening as we lose the daytime heating effect at sundown.

Overall warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. Dewpoints will continue in the mid-70s.

Look for isolated showers to pop up again on Thursday although with less coverage than earlier today.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low 90s.

Right now it looks like rain chances will be very low Friday and Saturday with hot conditions in the low 90s through the afternoon.

By Sunday the chance for showers and storms returns around 50% through the afternoon and evening.

As always remember to stay hydrated and take it easy during the peak of the daytime heating.