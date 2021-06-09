7 PM Wednesday: Warm and muggy conditions to continue overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms around the area today will be tapering off this evening as we lose the daytime heating effect at sundown.

Overall warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. Dewpoints will continue in the mid-70s.

Look for isolated showers to pop up again on Thursday although with less coverage than earlier today.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low 90s.

Right now it looks like rain chances will be very low Friday and Saturday with hot conditions in the low 90s through the afternoon.

By Sunday the chance for showers and storms returns around 50% through the afternoon and evening.

As always remember to stay hydrated and take it easy during the peak of the daytime heating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 75°
Fair
Fair 0% 85° 75°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 91° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 89° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
83°

82°

9 PM
Clear
12%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
8%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
7%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
5%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
8%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
8%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
76°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News