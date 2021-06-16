6PM Wednesday: 92L by any other name still expected to bring rain by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We continue to watch Invest 92L in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

While thunderstorm activity has increased through the day we still have not seen any development with this system.

It is still likely we see a depression form in the next day or two and possibly a named storm.

Overall impacts are expected to be the same. Look for locally heavy rain Friday and Saturday with heaviest activity moving out by Sunday.

Minor coastal flooding will be likely with some gusty winds as well.

In the meantime look for another hot day on Thursday with temperatures back in the mid 90s.

Rain will start to move into the on Friday morning.

Continue to stay with WGNO for the latest on the potential tropical weather this weekend.