6PM Wednesday: 92L by any other name still expected to bring rain by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We continue to watch Invest 92L in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

While thunderstorm activity has increased through the day we still have not seen any development with this system.

It is still likely we see a depression form in the next day or two and possibly a named storm. 

Overall impacts are expected to be the same. Look for locally heavy rain Friday and Saturday with heaviest activity moving out by Sunday.

Minor coastal flooding will be likely with some gusty winds as well. 

In the meantime look for another hot day on Thursday with temperatures back in the mid 90s.

Rain will start to move into the on Friday morning. 

Continue to stay with WGNO for the latest on the potential tropical weather this weekend. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 77°

Thursday

92° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 92° 79°

Friday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 82° 78°

Saturday

84° / 79°
Rain
Rain 93% 84° 79°

Sunday

86° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 86° 80°

Monday

90° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 90° 81°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
78°

78°

6 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

