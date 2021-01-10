6PM Sunday: Rain moving in this evening through tonight

Weather

Temperatures are going to say well below normal through the next couple of days.

It is going to be cold and unpleasant over the next 24-36 hours as the next storm system pushes across the deep south. Temperatures are going to say well below normal through the next couple of days.

Look for rain to spread into the area starting later this evening and tonight and continue through early Monday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-10.png

The air will be cold enough for snow along the I-20 corridor, and some winter storm watches and warnings are in effect. However for our area it looks like we will just stay too warm for any wintry precip to develop.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-2.png

It will certainly be a cold rain however with mid 30s for low to the north, and a few sleet pellets mixed in is not totally out of the question. The best chance of this will be north of I-12 and along and west of I-55.

Rain will move out Monday morning and we will see chilly weather continuing with highs once again only in the upper 40s. Freezing temps come back in the northern areas by Tuesday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

42° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 42° 41°

Monday

47° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 72% 47° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 41°

Wednesday

55° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 55° 41°

Thursday

65° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 65° 50°

Friday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 58° 42°

Saturday

57° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
43°

43°

8 PM
Rain
65%
43°

43°

9 PM
Rain
81%
43°

45°

10 PM
Rain
70%
45°

45°

11 PM
Showers
64%
45°

44°

12 AM
Light Rain
76%
44°

44°

1 AM
Light Rain
65%
44°

44°

2 AM
Rain
84%
44°

44°

3 AM
Rain
94%
44°

44°

4 AM
Rain
96%
44°

44°

5 AM
Rain
84%
44°

44°

6 AM
Rain
68%
44°

43°

7 AM
Rain
72%
43°

42°

8 AM
Showers
56%
42°

42°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
42°

43°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
43°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
46°

