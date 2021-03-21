6PM Sunday: Heavy rain threat in the forecsat for Tuesday – Thursday

Happy Sunday as a stunning day today continues across southeast Louisiana. Indeed, the most gorgeous forecast for this first official weekend of spring!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be similar to 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.

Tomorrow, more clouds return as the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This week, we must keep an eye on the forecast for Tuesday until Thursday as severe weather becomes a possibility. Simply noy the best forecast for mid-week.

I anticipate an impressive 3-7 inches in many spots with localized higher amounts possible, which could lead to some flooding. Of course this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 56°

Monday

73° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 73° 64°

Tuesday

73° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 73° 67°

Wednesday

75° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 75° 71°

Thursday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 56% 78° 61°

Friday

77° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 77° 68°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
4%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
57°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
58°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

