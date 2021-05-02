6PM Sunday: Flash Flood Watch cancelled, storm chances remain in the forecast for tonight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a very active start to today across WGNO’s viewing area, storms have temporarily ended here, locally but will ramp up again in some areas shortly.

Keep your umbrella close as on and off showers could still be the theme by evening.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, with 60s-70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Flash Flood Watch is cancelled early as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany more Central Louisiana thunderstorms heading east.

Anticipate an increase in rain chances through early tonight, especially south near coastal locations. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) north, Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) south.

Aside from any potential flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely once more late Tuesday.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes again. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during WGNO News at 10PM!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 75°

Monday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 87° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 79° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 68°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
77°

76°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
71%
76°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News