6AM Tuesday: Another nice afternoon on the way

Temperatures are pleasant Tuesday morning with lower humidity in the northern half of the area. We will start to warm quickly through the morning and temperatures will be similar to what we saw during the day on Monday. Look for mid 80s with just a light breeze. Coastal flooding will also continue to improve.

Overall not many changes through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the week. However it looks like rain chances may come back over the weekend.

Right now a front is going to try and make it into the area it looks like on Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead us to showers and storms especially during the second half of the week.

We will continue to work on details over the next few days.