6AM Monday: Rain to start the week again

Showers and storms will be moving into the area for the third week in a row on Monday. Look for locally heavy downpours through the day.

Overall rain amounts will be less than the past couple of weeks on Monday but some pockets of heavier rain that leads to street flooding will be possible through Tuesday. Expect off and on showers through the day Monday.

Storms will continue to develop and move through overnight and during the day Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will also develop Wednesday and Thursday before we start to dry out by the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay cooler because of rain and clouds. Look for mid to upper 70s today and then highs around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 76° 72°

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 79° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 83° 74°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 75°

Friday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 74°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 83° 71°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 85° 72°

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

73°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
63%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

74°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

