6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Weather Whiplash! Warm, breezy Thursday. Cold, rainy Friday.

Feeling like the 70s this afternoon, but don’t get used to it! A strong cold front will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning with scattered off/on showers through Friday.

Wind chills in the 30s-40s tomorrow with a cold rain. Yuck. Friday’s forecast is gumbo certified.