6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spring-like Wednesday-Thursday. Rain chaces & colder air ahead!

6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory in effect for southeast Louisiana until 9AM. High temperatures today in the low-middle 70s, feeling like spring has sprung!

But, changes are on the way. A strong cold front arrives late Thursday-Thursday night. Higher rain chances will accompany the front Thursday-Friday with 1-2″ of rain likely.

Colder air on the way in the wake of the front, with potentially colder air possible by late Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt.

At this point, we look a little too warm for wintry mischief here in southeast Louisiana, but it’s certainly worth watching the pattern into Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday as things become more clear. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 73° 64°

Thursday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 72° 55°

Friday

59° / 48°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 48°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 53% 54° 40°

Sunday

54° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 54° 41°

Monday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 61% 51° 33°

Tuesday

49° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 49° 42°

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
66°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

66°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
66°

65°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
65°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

