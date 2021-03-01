6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Rain chances increasing with cold front on the way!

6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — It’s the first day of meteorological Spring! But, we’ve got a cooler pattern on the way for much of this week.

Grab the umbrella! Rain chances going up with cold front on the way.

A cold front will arrive mid day-early afternoon Monday. This will bring localized scattered downpours through Monday, and rain chances will remain high into Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler & less humid weather will move our way. Re-enforcing front looks to arrive Friday, which will bring a pleasant weekend!

Here’s your full forecast from Scot: