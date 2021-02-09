6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Foggy start. Higher rain chances & colder air in the forecast. Here’s the scoop:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Patchy dense fog to kick off you Tuesday, especially south of I-10. Dense fog advisory issued until 9AM for the Southshore.

Spring-like forecast set to continue through Thursday!

High temperatures in the middle 70s, with some spots into the mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances will be spotty on Wednesday, but higher rain chances look to arrive Thursday-Friday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ expected with localized higher amounts possible.

In the wake of this cold front, much colder air looks to spill into Louisiana.

The takeaway? Forecast guidance continues to suggest well below average temperatures for Louisiana this weekend into early next week, but the duration & intensity of the cold snap remains in question. Certainly looks like gumbo warning criteria…😋and some guidance suggests a damaging freeze possible.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt. It’s certainly worth watching the pattern late weekend into next week as things become more clear. Stay tuned!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 73° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 74° 65°

Thursday

76° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 76° 56°

Friday

60° / 46°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 63% 60° 46°

Saturday

60° / 37°
Showers
Showers 34% 60° 37°

Sunday

47° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 36°

Monday

49° / 40°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 49° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
63°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
61°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
62°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News