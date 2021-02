6:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — One last cold morning, warmer pattern on the way! Here’s the spring-like scoop:

Y’all wished for it, so here we have it! Spring-like pattern on the way over the next 6-10 days. High temps could climb into the upper 70s-near 80 in southeast Louisiana by late week-this weekend. Break out the flip flops in February!