6:30PM Wednesday: Rain overnight with a few strong storms possible

Weather

Once this front moves through we will see cooler conditions through the rest of the week. Thursday expect upper 50s with blustery conditions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is still on track to move through overnight and bring with it a round of rain and storms across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Most of this activity is going to move through during the very early hours on Thursday morning.

This line of rain will likely produce heavy downpours and could contain embedded storms. The Storm Prediction Center is actually highlighting a small risk of severe weather with this line.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-4.png

The best chance of this looks to be south of I-10 and along the coastal areas. Strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado will be possible. Have a way to be alerted if a warning is issued for your area.

Once this front moves through we will see cooler conditions through the rest of the week. Thursday expect upper 50s with blustery conditions. Temperatures will struggle to 50 Friday through the weekend and we will see numbers back below freezing in the northern areas by Saturday morning.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 52°

Thursday

56° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 56° 43°

Friday

49° / 39°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 49° 39°

Saturday

50° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 50° 39°

Sunday

51° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 51° 42°

Monday

50° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 50° 40°

Tuesday

53° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
59°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
60°

61°

12 AM
Showers
35%
61°

62°

1 AM
Rain
97%
62°

62°

2 AM
Rain
98%
62°

61°

3 AM
Rain
100%
61°

62°

4 AM
Rain
83%
62°

60°

5 AM
Showers
42%
60°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
55°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
55°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
53°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
53°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News