6:30PM Wednesday: Rain and storms moving in

We are watching a line of storms moving into the area from the west. There is the potential for some of the storms to strengthen as the line moves across.

Right now the line does not look that impressive out to the west.

However temperatures are in the 30s out there so the severe weather threat is very low. As this line moves east it will move into some of the warmer temperatures around the area. Look for locally heavy rain as this moves through.

There is a small portion of the area, mainly south and east of New Orleans, that could see a strong to severe storm. The question will be is there enough instability to produce a stronger storm since the dynamics in the atmosphere are there. If a storm can grow strong enough an isolated tornado or damaging wind gust would be possible, along with hail.

After this system moves out Thursday morning highs will only be in the 40s the next couple of days. Look for more freezing temperatures by Thursday and Friday nights.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season