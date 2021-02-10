6:30PM Wednesday: Fog already developing

Weather

Fog is already moving back into parts of the area Wednesday evening and is going to be an issue through mid-morning on Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again for the entire area through 9 AM Thursday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-11.png

We are already seeing visibilities under 1 mile along the river and near the Pearl River delta. This fog will likely expand across the area tonight. There could be dangerous driving conditions overnight. Please be careful and remember to use low beam headlights in the fog.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-10.png

After that rain will be likely across the area through the day Thursday. Look for showers and some storms which could produce locally heavy downpours at times.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-6.png

Rain will taper off some early Thursday night before another round moves in by Friday morning. Low 70s Thursday give way to upper 50s Friday as a cold front moves in. In general a gloomy and active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 64°
Fog
Fog 0% 65° 64°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 73° 53°

Friday

57° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 57° 47°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 37% 52° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 52° 42°

Monday

51° / 30°
Rain
Rain 60% 51° 30°

Tuesday

46° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 46° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
65°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
68°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
72°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
70°

69°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

69°

5 PM
Rain
72%
69°

68°

6 PM
Rain
64%
68°

68°

7 PM
Light Rain
66%
68°

