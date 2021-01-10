6:30PM VIDEO FORECAST — Cold Wild Card Sunday! Winter Storm Watch issued for north Louisiana.

Happy Saturday! It’s the perfect evening to light the fireplace & roast s’mores! Light freeze expected north of Lake Pontchartrain.

No pipe issues, but protect pets & plants. Make sure pets have a warm place to sleep!

❄️NORTH-CENTRAL LOUISIANA❄️ — Take some pictures for your neighbors down south Sunday night-Monday morning! High-res forecast models showcase 1-3” of accumulation from north of Alexandria towards Natchitoches/Ruston possible with isolated hot spots of 4-6+” possible.

Models may be slightly overdoing snow amounts due to mixture with sleet. Expect travel issues Sunday night-Monday morning. Please be careful!

South Louisiana 😢 — We’re looking a bit too warm this go around. A few sleet pellets & flurries not out of the question for areas north of I-12. No accumulation expected.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 39°

Sunday

50° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 50° 42°

Monday

48° / 39°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 63% 48° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 41°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 54° 42°

Thursday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 62° 50°

Friday

62° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 62° 42°

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
1%
43°

43°

11 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

43°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
43°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
48°

