6:30PM Tuesday Weather: Will it rain on your Three Kings Day parade?

Our forecast for Three King's Day will be mild but another front is on its way to town by early Thursday!

Another beautiful afternoon will give way to another chilly night.

Wednesday, anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60!

Some patchy frost could be possible well north of I-12, but in general just a lot of dew on the ground as moisture starts to build in. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day Wednesday.

Another low pressure system arrives early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return. Cooler weather will begin to move in through the day on Thursday.

This is one long cold stretch ahead as afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 50s all the way into early next week.

