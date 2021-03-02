6:30PM Tuesday: Better days ahead

It was a gloomy and cold Tuesday but better news is on the way through the rest of the week. Look for a chilly morning to start your Wednesday though with upper 30s across most of the northern half.

Lows will be dropping into the low 40s on the south shore. A few of the colder spots west of the lakes could still make the upper 30s briefly.

After that temperatures will be warmer through the afternoon but still below normal. Skies will continue to clear so look for low 60s with plenty of sun.

We will warm through the end of the week with mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Right now it still looks like a quick moving system will bring rain to the area briefly Friday night.

