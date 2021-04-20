6:30PM Tuesday: Beautiful forecast for next couple of days!

Once again, this is a gorgeous forecast for your week across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with improved outlooks, too, especially in comparison on last week. Tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south!

Overall, this is a pretty nice forecast for Zurich Classic weekend, especially Thursday and Sunday!

Friday, storms return and there’s the growing possibility of severe weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances late, especially north. These stick around through early Saturday morning with improvements by Sunday! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing Slight Risks (Level 2 out of 5) both Friday and Saturday. All forms of severe weather look possible, so stay tuned as we iron out details.

No total washouts, so some good news there! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 10PM!

