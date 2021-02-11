6:30PM Thursday: Getting cooler the next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A very cold air mass continues to sit just to the west and it will be gradually filtering in over the next few days. Northwest parts of the area will be the coolest through the weekend and then it will be a bit warmer down the river.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-14.png

Rain chances will continue over the next day or so as well. Likely it won’t be as heavy as today but we will be seeing scattered showers later tonight and Friday morning. There could still be a few lingering showers Friday afternoon into Saturday as well.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-13.png

Look for another cool and gloomy day tomorrow with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s for most of the area.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-9.png

We do stay above freezing across the area however until we see the cold move in Monday night which drops us down below freezing on Tuesday morning. A hard freeze is looking more likely for Tuesday along and north of I-12 with a light freeze to the south.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 50°

Friday

54° / 48°
Rain
Rain 85% 54° 48°

Saturday

51° / 41°
AM Rain
AM Rain 62% 51° 41°

Sunday

49° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 49° 41°

Monday

50° / 28°
Rain
Rain 75% 50° 28°

Tuesday

45° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 45° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
61°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

2 AM
Showers
44%
57°

56°

3 AM
Showers
58%
56°

55°

4 AM
Showers
57%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
74%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
81%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
84%
53°

51°

8 AM
Rain
76%
51°

50°

9 AM
Showers
51%
50°

50°

10 AM
Showers
52%
50°

50°

11 AM
Showers
38%
50°

50°

12 PM
Showers
37%
50°

51°

1 PM
Showers
37%
51°

52°

2 PM
Few Showers
34%
52°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

6 PM
Few Showers
34%
53°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News