6:30PM Thursday: Flood Advisory in effect until 7:45PM for four parishes!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few showers!

A Flood Advisory does remain in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes until 7:45PM as a result of heavy rain in many area! Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Wind speeds have calmed down considerably, as well, across much of the area!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Friday there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 74°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Friday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 81° 75°

Saturday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 81° 75°

Sunday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 80° 75°

Monday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 83° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
88%
76°

76°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
69%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

76°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

77°

9 AM
Showers
46%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

81°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

