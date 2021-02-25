6:30PM Thursday: Dense Fog Advisory now in effect

Warm and muggy air will likely lead to fog again tonight and Friday morning. This has caused a Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service Thursday night until 9 AM Friday morning.

Visibility will likely drop under 1 mile across many areas, especially closer to the coast and lake. Be prepared for dangerous fog in spots by early Friday.

Like Thursday another nice day will be on the way once that fog burns off. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80.

We will stay around 80 through the afternoon over the weekend as well with just spotty showers moving through.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 71° 62°

Friday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 78° 64°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 78° 66°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Monday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 53% 70° 60°

Tuesday

67° / 60°
Showers
Showers 55% 67° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 58°
Showers
Showers 52% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
69°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
76°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

Interactive Radar

