6:30PM Thursday: Dense Fog Advisory now in effect

Warm and muggy air will likely lead to fog again tonight and Friday morning. This has caused a Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service Thursday night until 9 AM Friday morning.

Visibility will likely drop under 1 mile across many areas, especially closer to the coast and lake. Be prepared for dangerous fog in spots by early Friday.

Like Thursday another nice day will be on the way once that fog burns off. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80.

We will stay around 80 through the afternoon over the weekend as well with just spotty showers moving through.

