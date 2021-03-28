6:30PM Sunday: Chilly forecast for tonight after a cold front!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain in the area has mostly ended after a cold front moved through earlier this afternoon on radar.

Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the lower area-wide, but temperatures will be beginning to fall now. Anticipate an overall pleasant, chilly night tonight. Temperatures remain in 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Monday outlook late if any. This is because today’s cold front lifts north as a warm front.

Another returns mid-week, so the storms will ramp up again in these next few days. We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight during WGNO News at 10PM!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 56°

Monday

70° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 70° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 50°

Thursday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 48°

Friday

62° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 54°

Saturday

67° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 67° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
66°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
68°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
68°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
67°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News