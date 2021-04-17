6:30PM Saturday: One more night of rain in the forecast!

Day five of heavy rain in southeast Louisiana, and this is only continuing given our forecast for Saturday evening!

A Flash Flood Watch has been extended across the Gulf Coast region on maps for all of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of an anticipated heavy rainfall cycle once more.

A Flash Flood Warning did remain in effect for Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish, and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM today as heavy rain fell in a short amount of time. Fortunately, storms inland will be below severe limits, at least. Right now, the heaviest rain remains off of Louisiana’s coast near Lafourche Parish.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing only extreme coastal Louisiana’s Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

We are forecasting for a primary risk of locally heavy rainfall through late today, but this is actually a low-end risk in comparison on earlier in the week.

As a summary, rain chances will remain in the forecast for night tonight, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous as our evening progresses. We promise, the forecast for this upcoming week looks beautiful with sunshine and Spring-like temperatures!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 59°
Rain
Rain 0% 63° 59°

Sunday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 72° 59°

Monday

73° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 77° 59°

Wednesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 54°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 70° 60°

Friday

73° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 42% 73° 68°

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Few Showers
33%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

10 PM
Showers
49%
64°

65°

11 PM
Showers
69%
65°

64°

12 AM
Rain
71%
64°

64°

1 AM
Showers
67%
64°

63°

2 AM
Showers
43%
63°

63°

3 AM
Showers
58%
63°

62°

4 AM
Showers
39%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
60°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

