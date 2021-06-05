6:30PM Saturday: Less rain this evening, more tomorrow

Conditions are improving for your Saturday evening as rain tapers off and the heaviest activity shifts east. Look for off and on light rain over the next several hours but overall nothing heavy.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover. More rain chances return later tonight and through the first half of the day Sunday in a similar fashion with waves of rain that could include some heavy downpours.

Sunday looks similar to today with heavy areas of rain in the first half of the day and then less activity later in the day.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday but any issues will likely be very localized. High rain chances continue into early in the week. Temperatures will also stay below normal during the day through that time.