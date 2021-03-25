6:30PM: Not much sun the next few days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will move through the area tonight bringing lower rain chances with it. This front will not push all the way out of the area though so we are going to be stuck with quite a bit of cloud cover the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will be a little bit cooler overall with mainly low to mid 60s up to the north.

On the south shore look for mid to upper 60s by Friday morning. Fog will be likely over the area water through the night and some of that could move inland by sunrise.

After that the front just lingers in the region with another one on the way by Sunday. So rain chances will not be that high but we could still see a few spotty showers both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Look for a better chance of rain on Sunday followed by a cooler and drier day on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 73° 67°

Friday

79° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 79° 71°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 84° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 78° 61°

Monday

70° / 65°
Showers
Showers 37% 70° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 68°
Showers
Showers 38% 78° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 81° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
16%
79°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
51%
78°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
59%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
67°

66°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
66°

66°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
66°

Interactive Radar

