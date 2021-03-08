6:30PM Monday: Warmer through the week

Beautiful weather out there this evening and that is going to continue over the next few hours as temperatures begin to drop with the sunset. We still have very dry air in place so numbers will drop fairly quickly, especially in the northern half of the area.

Look for the metro New Orleans area to be in the mid to upper 50s by 10PM but the rest of us will be quite a bit cooler.

Lows by Tuesday morning will be chilly but not as cold as what we saw earlier today when some areas reached the freezing mark.

Expect upper 30s to low 40s north and then upper 40s to low 50s south.

More beautiful weather is on the way the next few days with mid 70s Tuesday and then upper 70s by Wednesday. At the moment it does not look like we have much rain chance through the work week.

